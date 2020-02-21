Stormzy Deletes Twitter and Instagram

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper suddenly disappears from social media while in the middle of his press tour to promote his new album, sparking concerns about his wellbeing.

AceShowbiz - Stormzy sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday, February 20, 2020 when he appeared to wipe his Twitter and Instagram pages.

The rapper is currently on the promotional trail for his chart-topping album "Heavy Is the Head", and had been active online earlier in the day when he posted about his VIP Concierge card from British bakery chain Greggs.

However, it later appeared that both of the 26-year-old's social media accounts had been deactivated, with his Instagram displaying no posts and Twitter indicating, "This account doesn't exist."

Fans were quick to spot the change and messaged the "Vossi Bop" star asking what had happened.

"What is going onnnnnn @Stormzy," wrote one Twitter user, while others added, "What's going on with @stormzy Twitter account??" and "Has stormzy deleted his social media?"

The star, who made a name for himself on social media recently with his public feud with rapper Wiley, has yet to address his online absence.