Camila Cabello Eats Banana With Every Single Meal

Vogue Magazine Celebrity

The former member of the Fifth Harmony shares secret to her diet in a new magazine interview, revealing that she always eats banana with every single meal.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello shared an interesting fact about her diet during her 73 Questions interview with U.S. Vogue magazine.

The 23-year-old singer was interviewed by the publication for a segment included on it's YouTube channel, and the former Fifth Harmony star revealed, "I actually eat a banana with every single meal."

"It doesn't matter what it is," Camila insisted. "It doesn't matter if it's pasta, a sandwich, rice and beans, scrambled eggs, pancakes, pizza. I eat bananas with everything."

Aside from the food trivia, the "Havana" hitmaker, who is currently residing in the English countryside as she begins production on her upcoming "Cinderella" remake, gushed over the project, describing playing the lead role as being immersed in a "magical world."

"Cinderella inspires me," she smiled. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."

Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, James Corden, and Missy Elliott also appear in "Cinderella". The musical is set to hit movie theatres in February 2021.