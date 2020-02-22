Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Instagram Celebrity

Jadakiss recalls the dispute between his hip-hop group The Lox and P. Diddy, and his bandmate's heated argument with the music mogul that led to their departure from Bad Boy Records.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Styles P once had a big fight with P. Diddy. According fellow rapper Jadakiss, Styles was furious at Diddy and hurled a chair at the music mogul during a heated argument. The dispute led to his exit from Bad Boy Records along with fellow bandmates Jadakiss and Sheek Louch.

Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek were signed to Bad Boy in 1995. They initially started their hip-hop group under the name The Warlock but Diddy told them to change it into The Lox. "At that time, he was like MJ in his prime so it was like everything he said was golden," Jadakiss said.

After releasing their debut album "Money, Power, & Respect", they became increasingly unhappy with their label and wanted out. After much difficulty that sparked fans' movement "Free The Lox" that put pressure on Diddy, they were eventually let go from their contract.

"We really changed the game by doing that," Styles said back then. "It might take years from now, but other people are gonna do it. We made it so they don't have to be scared to speak up."

Diddy has been plagued with accusations that he mistreated and robbed his artists. He was called hypocrite by his former artist Mase after he preached about black excellence and criticized Grammys for disrespecting black artists during a ceremony where he received the icon award.

Mase commented on Instagram, "If u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label."

He continued, "This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it's about us owning, it can't be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind 'Love'. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families."

Another similar criticism came from Sauce Money. "I can honestly say I respect the message, just not coming from him," he reacted to Diddy's speech on Twitter, "He practices the same backdoor politics against his own people."

Diddy hasn't responded to the criticism. Instead, he announced the resurrection of "Making the Band", a reality show that followed him on a nationwide talent search and signed the aspiring artists to his label. He was joined by his sons Christian, Justin Combs, and Quincy Brown.