James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

The 'Late Late Show With James Corden' host is about his flopped movie during a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with his guest Justin Bieber.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - James Corden doesn't regret appearing in box office flop "Cats".

Corden appeared alongside Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo in the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage classic, which was panned by audiences and critics alike.

During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts", where players either have to answer a question or eat something disgusting, "The Late Late Show" host was in the hot seat as guest Justin Bieber asked him, "On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you regret doing Cats."

The star had to either eat a bit of cod sperm or answer the question and, after a few seconds deliberating, he said, "Well here's the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So I think you gotta decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time."

"So, I don't regret doing it all, because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven't. Some I'm going to put it at a solid 5… a 4.5," he added.

Corden previously mocked Tom Hooper's movie at the Oscars earlier this month, February 2020, when he and Rebel donned furry cat costumes as they made their way onto the stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they quipped, referencing the criticism directed at the anthropomorphised felines in the movie.

The Visual Effects Society labelled the skit "immensely disappointing."