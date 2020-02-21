 
 

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'
Universal Pictures
Movie

The 'Late Late Show With James Corden' host is about his flopped movie during a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with his guest Justin Bieber.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - James Corden doesn't regret appearing in box office flop "Cats".

Corden appeared alongside Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo in the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage classic, which was panned by audiences and critics alike.

During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts", where players either have to answer a question or eat something disgusting, "The Late Late Show" host was in the hot seat as guest Justin Bieber asked him, "On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you regret doing Cats."

The star had to either eat a bit of cod sperm or answer the question and, after a few seconds deliberating, he said, "Well here's the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So I think you gotta decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time."

"So, I don't regret doing it all, because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven't. Some I'm going to put it at a solid 5… a 4.5," he added.

Corden previously mocked Tom Hooper's movie at the Oscars earlier this month, February 2020, when he and Rebel donned furry cat costumes as they made their way onto the stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they quipped, referencing the criticism directed at the anthropomorphised felines in the movie.

The Visual Effects Society labelled the skit "immensely disappointing."

You can share this post!

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive
Related Posts
James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

Rebel Wilson and James Corden Slammed for Their 'Cats' Jokes at Oscars

Rebel Wilson and James Corden Slammed for Their 'Cats' Jokes at Oscars

'Cats' Leads Nominations for 2020 Razzie Awards

'Cats' Leads Nominations for 2020 Razzie Awards

'Cats' Stands to Lose at Least $71 Million After Getting Scathing Reviews

'Cats' Stands to Lose at Least $71 Million After Getting Scathing Reviews

Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Friend for Watching 'Cats' Twice Instead of 'Jumanji'

Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Friend for Watching 'Cats' Twice Instead of 'Jumanji'

Most Read
Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse
Movie

Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene