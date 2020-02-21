 
 

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

The 'Taken' actor says he used a stunt double for a butt close-up with Charlize Theron in his 2014 movie because he didn't want the world to see his Irish bum.

AceShowbiz - Liam Neeson called in his faithful stunt double for his butt close-up in "A Million Ways to Die in the West" - because he didn't want the world to see his white Irish bum.

One scene in the comedy flop called on Charlize Theron to place a flower between Liam's butt cheeks, but he wasn't about to bear his rear for the cameras, so he asked his longtime on set sidekick to take one for the team.

"Mark Vanselow is my stunt co-ordinator - we're working now on our 24th film together - and when we were doing that movie... I hate my Irish butt," Liam said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live". "I said to Mark, 'This is a sign of our friendship, would you ever do this scene where Charlize Theron puts a daisy in your butt?' And he said, 'Sure.' "

"I gave him a big hug afterwards. I said, 'There's no f**king way is anybody gonna see my Irish butt!' "

