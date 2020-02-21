Report: Sofia Richie Won't Let Kourtney Kardashian Bully Her Again

WENN/Instar Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie is done with her shenanigans. According to a new report, the 21-year-old model will stop playing nice with Kourtney Kardashian after she quit "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

"Sofia has literally spent years biting her lip and dealing with all of Kourt's attitude, but now she's totally done with it," an insider spills the tea to RadarOnline. "She's taking the initiative and making it known that she won’t be bullied or talked down to anymore."

As most people know, the two stars start having a tense relationship after the daughter of Lionel Richie began dating Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourt. Sofia might be able to free herself from the famous clan, but that also meant a tough situation for Scott.

"Scott is right in the middle of it all, but he's actually impressed with Sofia's hardheaded new approach," the insider goes on revealing. "He told her to play nice and got her to follow Kourt again [on social media] after she made a statement by deleting her."

Meanwhile, "Scott's told Kourtney it's time to show respect and stop being so self-absorbed when they're all together," notes the source.

Sofia revealed earlier this month that she wasn't planning to make another appearance on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after making her debut in the last season. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the opening of designer Marcell Von Berlin's flagship store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia shared, "Well, because I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon."

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it," she added.