 
 

Report: Sofia Richie Won't Let Kourtney Kardashian Bully Her Again

Report: Sofia Richie Won't Let Kourtney Kardashian Bully Her Again
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 21-year-old model daughter of Lionel Richie may be able to free herself from the famous clan, but that also meant a tough situation for her boyfriend and Kourt's ex Scott Disick.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie is done with her shenanigans. According to a new report, the 21-year-old model will stop playing nice with Kourtney Kardashian after she quit "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

"Sofia has literally spent years biting her lip and dealing with all of Kourt's attitude, but now she's totally done with it," an insider spills the tea to RadarOnline. "She's taking the initiative and making it known that she won’t be bullied or talked down to anymore."

As most people know, the two stars start having a tense relationship after the daughter of Lionel Richie began dating Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourt. Sofia might be able to free herself from the famous clan, but that also meant a tough situation for Scott.

"Scott is right in the middle of it all, but he's actually impressed with Sofia's hardheaded new approach," the insider goes on revealing. "He told her to play nice and got her to follow Kourt again [on social media] after she made a statement by deleting her."

Meanwhile, "Scott's told Kourtney it's time to show respect and stop being so self-absorbed when they're all together," notes the source.

Sofia revealed earlier this month that she wasn't planning to make another appearance on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after making her debut in the last season. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the opening of designer Marcell Von Berlin's flagship store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia shared, "Well, because I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon."

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it," she added.

You can share this post!

Frankie Ballard on Welcoming Daughter With Wife Christina: It's 'Unbelievable Day'

Azealia Banks Tells Haters Criticizing Her Pop Smoke Tribute to 'Go Die of Aids'
Related Posts
Report: Sofia Richie Won't Let Kourtney Kardashian Bully Her Again

Report: Sofia Richie Won't Let Kourtney Kardashian Bully Her Again

What Happens? Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

What Happens? Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Sofia Richie Allegedly Drops Family for the Kardashian Clan

Sofia Richie Allegedly Drops Family for the Kardashian Clan

Sofia Richie Sends Prayers to Wildfires Victims Following Backlash Over 'Insensitive' Remark

Sofia Richie Sends Prayers to Wildfires Victims Following Backlash Over 'Insensitive' Remark

Sofia Richie Called 'Disgusting' Over 'Insensitive' Santa Ana Winds Comment

Sofia Richie Called 'Disgusting' Over 'Insensitive' Santa Ana Winds Comment

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure