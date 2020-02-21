Frankie Ballard on Welcoming Daughter With Wife Christina: It's 'Unbelievable Day'

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The 37-year-old country singer and his wife are officially parents after Christina gave birth to a daughter named Pepper Lynn, whom they dub 'precious angel and beautiful gift.'

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Frankie Ballard and his wife have welcomed a baby girl into their family. Nearly two weeks after she gave birth to her first child with the "Sunshine & Whiskey" singer, Christina Ballard shared the happy news via her Instagram account, expressing her joy in a sweet tribute post.

Posting a photo of a tiger doll with a mini leather jacket, a pink scarf and a rose, Christina exclaimed, "God gave us a DAUGHTER!!!" Revealing that their baby girl was born on February 8 and named Pepper Lynn, she continued, "@frankieballard I'll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl."

"Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim," she went on to express her gratitude in the post dated Thursday, February 20. "Pepper Lynn you're a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy. Cue all the tears."

Frankie has yet to put out his own social media post regarding the arrival of Pepper Lynn. He did, however, make a comment on his wife's post. "MY SOUL IS ON FIRE WITHLOVE," he gushed. "Chriss, You claimed Motherhood with grace and strength." Christina later replied sweetly, "not possible without YOU!!! I love you so muchhhh."

The Ballards first announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2019. At the time, Frankie shared a photo of him and Christina as she showed off her baby bump. "We're havin' a baby! I'd like to thank Jesus for the opportunity," he gushed. "My Wife is a CHAMPION on numerous levels. Chrissy, you're so beautiful. I'm proud and obsessed with seeing you become a Mother. You have my love for eternity. God, we need You!"

On the same day Christina gave birth to Pepper, Frankie returned to social media to share, "Chrissy and I will be, Lord willing, welcoming our Lil' Tiger Cub soon noww." Along with a picture of a tiger cub, he added, "Anytime, I could be starin' down into those eyes for the first moment. We could use a prayer!Loving ALL our Family and Friends out there. Stay in touch! XXOXOXOXOXO @oldsmokeysboots is a CHAMPION MOTHER ON THE MAKIN.' "