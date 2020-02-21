Hugh Jackman and More Stars Send Support to Bullied Boy, 9, Who Wants to Commit Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

In a viral video taken by his mom, Quaden Bayles is in flood of tears and asking for a knife so that he could stab himself to the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism.

AceShowbiz - A video has since gone viral showing a nine-year-old boy named Quaden Bayles wanting to commit suicide due to being bullied in school. Following the clip, many celebrities have reached out to the boy and sent support, including Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the video, Quaden was in flood of tears and asked for a knife so that he could stab himself to the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism. "This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun," his mom said in the background. "But every single frickin day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another thorn, another name-calling."

Seeing the clip, Hugh sent a video of himself letting the Australian boy know that he's his friend. He told him, "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, and no matter what, you've got a friend in me. Everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's just remember: every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said in a video of his own, "What I want you to know is that you have friends me included. I am your buddy. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that. Maybe your mom can DM me." "The Walking Dead" star continued, "You have a bunch of friends out here, out in the world that you haven't met yet. We're here, we got your back. You need to know that. It'll get better."

Other stars who have sent support to Quaden included Jon Bernthal, who urged the boy to "stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys we are with you and we thank you." Comedian Brad Williams, who also has Achondroplasia, decided to raise $10,000 in order to send both Quaden and his mother to Disneyland Resort in California.

"This makes me sick," he wrote in response to the video. "I've been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Australian fans know this family, Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support me." He added in a separate tweet, "I've set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let's show a bullied kid that he is loved!"