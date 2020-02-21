 
 

Hugh Jackman and More Stars Send Support to Bullied Boy, 9, Who Wants to Commit Suicide

Hugh Jackman and More Stars Send Support to Bullied Boy, 9, Who Wants to Commit Suicide
Instagram
Celebrity

In a viral video taken by his mom, Quaden Bayles is in flood of tears and asking for a knife so that he could stab himself to the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - A video has since gone viral showing a nine-year-old boy named Quaden Bayles wanting to commit suicide due to being bullied in school. Following the clip, many celebrities have reached out to the boy and sent support, including Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the video, Quaden was in flood of tears and asked for a knife so that he could stab himself to the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism. "This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun," his mom said in the background. "But every single frickin day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another thorn, another name-calling."

Seeing the clip, Hugh sent a video of himself letting the Australian boy know that he's his friend. He told him, "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, and no matter what, you've got a friend in me. Everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's just remember: every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said in a video of his own, "What I want you to know is that you have friends me included. I am your buddy. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that. Maybe your mom can DM me." "The Walking Dead" star continued, "You have a bunch of friends out here, out in the world that you haven't met yet. We're here, we got your back. You need to know that. It'll get better."

Other stars who have sent support to Quaden included Jon Bernthal, who urged the boy to "stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys we are with you and we thank you." Comedian Brad Williams, who also has Achondroplasia, decided to raise $10,000 in order to send both Quaden and his mother to Disneyland Resort in California.

"This makes me sick," he wrote in response to the video. "I've been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Australian fans know this family, Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support me." He added in a separate tweet, "I've set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let's show a bullied kid that he is loved!"

You can share this post!

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party, Invites Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More
Related Posts
Hugh Jackman and More Stars Send Support to Bullied Boy, 9, Who Wants to Commit Suicide

Hugh Jackman and More Stars Send Support to Bullied Boy, 9, Who Wants to Commit Suicide

Hugh Jackman Offers Support and Prayers to Australians Affected by Wildfires

Hugh Jackman Offers Support and Prayers to Australians Affected by Wildfires

Hugh Jackman Sees John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive Title as Opportunity to Troll Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman Sees John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive Title as Opportunity to Troll Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman Humbled by His Order of Australia Award

Hugh Jackman Humbled by His Order of Australia Award

Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds for Having His Aviation Gin Truck Towed

Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds for Having His Aviation Gin Truck Towed

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure