Lionel Richie Finds Daughters' Openness About Intimate Lives Shocking

Entertainment Tonight Celebrity

Sharing his thought on parenthood, the 'All Night Long' singer advises other fathers to just leave difficult conversations with their daughters to their wives.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lionel Richie found it difficult when his daughters opened up about intimate aspects of their lives during conversations.

The 70-year-old "All Night Long" singer has three children - daughters Nicole Richie, 38, and Sofia Richie, 21, and son Miles Richie, 25. And while fans might think he has the parenting world down by now, Lionel told Entertainment Tonight that there were some talks he'd rather not have been involved in.

"Let me just tell you it falls into two categories," he said. "Boys, you know, are basic knuckleheads. So when they come to you, you know what that's all about because you were one of them and probably still are."

"When it comes down to the girls, girls can shock because they're open about their lives now. I remember going to my girls and saying, 'OK, just tell me whatever's on your mind, run it by me and I can help you.' They've brought me some stories some days and I went, 'I don't want to know about this'."

In fact, Lionel would much prefer to leave the more difficult conversations up to his other half.

"So all I can say to all the guys out there who have girls, just call your wife in the room and say, 'Honey, you handle that,'" he laughed. "And as far as the boys are concerned, just tell them, 'Don't be stupid.' But it is a challenge, especially now with social media."