Model Slick Woods Debuts New Girlfriend With PDA-Filled Photos
The Fenty stunner also uses this chance to confirm that she has broken up with 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star Micky Munday by saying, 'Our relationship expired.'

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Slick Woods has a new important person in her life. The model has taken to her Instagram account to treat her followers with a bunch of photos of her and her girlfriend, who goes by the name Donatella on social media, showing affection to each other.

To kick things off, Slick shared a picture of her hugging the curly-haired girl from behind along with the caption that read, "Me n my bby against the world." Donatella also shared the same photo on her own profile and added, "My first love my first everything I'm sorry for the things I've said forgive me Simone Renee Thompson."

She then uploaded a snap of them locking lips while watching the fireworks, before following it up with an image of them tongue-touching. Not stopping there, another photo showed Donatella planting a sweet kiss on Slick's cheek. "Bby talk to me nice," the Fenty model wrote underneath one of the photos.

There was also a series of shots they took during a party. In one photo, Slick got a little bit handsy and put her hand between her girlfriend's thighs as she leaned her face closer to hers. Meanwhile, in another snap, they passionately kissed. The caption of the post read, "Love you like cooked food."

Besides going Instagram official with her new girlfriend, Slick took this chance to confirm that she and Micky Munday have broken up. In response to a follower who asked, "What happened to Micki," she answered, "Our relationship expired." Slick also hit back at a troll who said that her relationship with the rapper was merely for "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" storyline. She said, "Ain't no cap we loved each other and lived together w our kids."

Slick and Micky went public with their relationship in July 2019, but it's unclear when the stars broke up.

