Wendy Williams Takes Kylie Jenner's Side Amid Backlash Over Her Letting Stormi Wear Hoop Earrings

The 55-year-old TV personality discussed the matter during the Thursday, February 20 episode of her talk show, defending the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star amid the mom-shaming.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner received huge criticsm after she posted footage of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi sporting hoop earrings on Instagram. Wendy Williams discussed the matter during the Thursday, February 20 episode of her talk show, defending the cosmetics mogul amid the mom-shaming.

"Instagram followers were slamming Kylie, saying, 'All fun and games till she rips her earlobes out. This is the problem with kids having kids.' Well, there are a lot of problems with kids having kids, but I don't believe this right here is one of them," Wendy told her studio audience while showing the footage that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star uploaded on Tuesday.

Wendy then pointed out that she let Stormi wear the earrings because of a photo shoot. "My opinion is, and I don't know this for fact, but Kylie probably put these earrings in her ears for a staged Instagram photo and then probably took them out," Wendy explained before a video of Kylie asking Stormi to take off the earrings. "No mom is letting their kids sleep like that [with hoops in]."

The host then concluded the report by gushing over stormy who looked adorable while looking at herself in car mirror. Many of Kylie's friends also raved over how cute the kid was in her post, though some of her followers didn't share the sentiment.

One said, "Those hoops are way too big for a 2 year old. Not only do they look junky, it would only take 2 seconds for her to reach up and yank them out or for her fall and get one caught on something and it rips her ear lobe." Someone else added, "o no one around her informed that putting hoops on a two year old is not good for their ears? They're too young for something this heavy to be in their ears I thought everyone knew this." There was also one person who deemed the items "safety hazard!"

Hours prior, Kylie faced similar backlash after she shared on Instagram Stories a video of Stormi using a pacifier. Mom-shamers were quick to come for Kylie for letting her daughter with Travis Scott (II) still use the item given that she's already 2. However, Kylie has yet to respond to the criticism.