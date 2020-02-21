 
 

Disney Star Chris Tavarez Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend

Disney Star Chris Tavarez Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend
Celebrity

The 'K.C. Undercover' actor has been sentenced to spend a year behind bars after he's arrested following domestic violence in an altercation with his girlfriend.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Disney actor Chris Tavarez has been ordered to spend almost a year behind bars for a felony domestic violence charge.

The "K.C. Undercover" star hit headlines in November 2019 after he was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend during a physical altercation at his Hollywood home, where he allegedly put his hands around her throat and headbutted her, leaving her with a concussion.

Tavarez, who had an earlier run-in with the law in 2018, was charged with injuring a spouse or girlfriend after a prior conviction, to which he pleaded no contest.

The 27 year old has since been slapped with a 300-day prison term, and ordered to complete a one-year domestic violence awareness class, as well as serve five years of formal probation.

In addition, Tavarez must stay away from his alleged victim for the next 10 years, reports The Blast.

She had previously obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor following their bust-up.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London Reacts to Diddy Romance Rumors
Related Posts
Disney Star Chris Tavarez Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend

Disney Star Chris Tavarez Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend

Chris Tavarez Faces Jail Time After Being Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Chris Tavarez Faces Jail Time After Being Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Chris Tavarez's Girlfriend Granted Restraining Order Against Him Over Alleged Assault

Chris Tavarez's Girlfriend Granted Restraining Order Against Him Over Alleged Assault

Disney Actor Chris Tavarez Arrested for Giving His Girlfriend Concussion in Fight

Disney Actor Chris Tavarez Arrested for Giving His Girlfriend Concussion in Fight

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure