Disney Star Chris Tavarez Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend

Celebrity

The 'K.C. Undercover' actor has been sentenced to spend a year behind bars after he's arrested following domestic violence in an altercation with his girlfriend.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Disney actor Chris Tavarez has been ordered to spend almost a year behind bars for a felony domestic violence charge.

The "K.C. Undercover" star hit headlines in November 2019 after he was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend during a physical altercation at his Hollywood home, where he allegedly put his hands around her throat and headbutted her, leaving her with a concussion.

Tavarez, who had an earlier run-in with the law in 2018, was charged with injuring a spouse or girlfriend after a prior conviction, to which he pleaded no contest.

The 27 year old has since been slapped with a 300-day prison term, and ordered to complete a one-year domestic violence awareness class, as well as serve five years of formal probation.

In addition, Tavarez must stay away from his alleged victim for the next 10 years, reports The Blast.

She had previously obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor following their bust-up.