Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London Reacts to Diddy Romance Rumors

The mother of two calls herself Lady Hussle as she addresses speculations that she's hooking up with her late boyfriend's close friend, the music mogul Diddy.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lauren London spoke out as she was rumored to hook up with P. Diddy. The 35-year-old actress who dated Nipsey Hussle before his death shot down the romance rumors.

She posted on Instagram a picture of her late boyfriend with a caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!" Her message got a lot of love from her followers including rappers YG and T.I.. She added on her Story, "Forever and even after call me Lady Hussle."

She appeared to call out blogs and anyone who suggested she's dating Diddy, "Stop f**kin playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing."

She added, "I'm all love and peace but never forget....I'm a woman in grief and I don't play about Nip, my family, my character and code." She wrote another note, "Peace is loud sometimes, peace speaks up sometimes, especially when it's the right thing to do."

The romance rumor between Lauren London and P. Diddy began after he posted and then deleted pictures with her. They received criticisms because Diddy was known as a pal of Hussle's and London a friend of Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie.

London started dating Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, in 2013 until his murder in March 2019. They welcomed a son named Kross in 2016. He additionally shares daughter Emani with an ex. London also has another son named Cameron from a previous relationship with Lil Wayne.