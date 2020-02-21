 
 

Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London Reacts to Diddy Romance Rumors

Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London Reacts to Diddy Romance Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The mother of two calls herself Lady Hussle as she addresses speculations that she's hooking up with her late boyfriend's close friend, the music mogul Diddy.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lauren London spoke out as she was rumored to hook up with P. Diddy. The 35-year-old actress who dated Nipsey Hussle before his death shot down the romance rumors.

She posted on Instagram a picture of her late boyfriend with a caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!" Her message got a lot of love from her followers including rappers YG and T.I.. She added on her Story, "Forever and even after call me Lady Hussle."

She appeared to call out blogs and anyone who suggested she's dating Diddy, "Stop f**kin playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing."

She added, "I'm all love and peace but never forget....I'm a woman in grief and I don't play about Nip, my family, my character and code." She wrote another note, "Peace is loud sometimes, peace speaks up sometimes, especially when it's the right thing to do."

The romance rumor between Lauren London and P. Diddy began after he posted and then deleted pictures with her. They received criticisms because Diddy was known as a pal of Hussle's and London a friend of Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie.

London started dating Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, in 2013 until his murder in March 2019. They welcomed a son named Kross in 2016. He additionally shares daughter Emani with an ex. London also has another son named Cameron from a previous relationship with Lil Wayne.

You can share this post!

Disney Star Chris Tavarez Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend

Lil Boosie Kicked Out of Gym Because of His Comments About Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter
Related Posts
Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London Reacts to Diddy Romance Rumors

Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London Reacts to Diddy Romance Rumors

Lauren London Purchases $1.7 Million Home a Year After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Purchases $1.7 Million Home a Year After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Pays Moving Tribute to Nipsey Hussle in New Puma Ad

Lauren London Pays Moving Tribute to Nipsey Hussle in New Puma Ad

Lauren London Awarded Control of Son's Finances From Nipsey Hussle's Estate

Lauren London Awarded Control of Son's Finances From Nipsey Hussle's Estate

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle's Significance on Son Kross' 3rd Birthday

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle's Significance on Son Kross' 3rd Birthday

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure