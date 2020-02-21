 
 

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song
The Duke of Sussex confirms he's collaborating with the Bon Jovi rocker to produce an anthem for the upcoming annual sports competition which will be held in The Hague, Netherlands.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is set to join forces with Jon Bon Jovi to produce a special track for the British royal's Invictus Games Foundation.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, February 20, 2020, revealing the rocker will record his tune "Unbroken" at London's famous Abbey Road Studios, along with the Invictus Games Choir, next week.

A post shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account teased the collaboration with a shot of a fictional text message exchange between the pair.

The song will serve to promote the next The Invictus Games, a sporting event Harry launched in 2014 with the aim of helping wounded service personnel and veterans with their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

It will be held in The Netherlands from May 9 to 16, 2020, a month after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, officially relinquish their royal duties on April 1, 2020.

