 
 

Tom Cruise Climbed Eight-Foot Gate to Crash Kate Hudson's Party

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Instar
The 'Mission: Impossible' star shocked Kate Hudson as she caught the actor scaling the high gate to join the party she and brother Oliver hosted at their home.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise showed up uninvited to one of Kate Hudson's parties after "scaling an eight-foot gate" to get into the bash.

The "Good People" star recalled the incident during an appearance on Thursday's February 20, 2020 instalment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", as she and her brother Oliver Hudson opened up about parties at her family home.

The siblings recalled throwing elaborate parties at their mum Goldie Hawn and her long-term partner Kurt Russell's home when they were out of town, with Oliver revealing, "Kate would invite the industry people and I'd invite the riff raff."

Explaining the parties got bigger each time, Kate revealed her childhood crush Tom even showed up one time - despite not being invited.

"I remember I was having this party with over 400 people. I see someone scaling an eight-foot gate at my parents house and I freak out... and it's Tom Cruise!"

"I was like, 'Oh, I didn't realise you were coming to my party!' He is Mission: Impossible," she gushed.

During the chat, the pair, who are estranged from their biological father, singer Bill Hudson, also confessed they have smoked Cannabis with their parents before. The drug is legal in Los Angeles where the family resides.

