Kylie Jenner Gets Blocked as She Files to Trademark Daughter Stormi's Name

Instagram Celebrity

The Kylie Cosmetics founder attempts to trademark the term 'Stormi Couture,' but a New Orleans clothing company has already registered the name back in 2018.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is facing opposition from a New Orleans clothing company after the star attempted to trademark the term, "Stormi Couture."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has applied for several trademarks relating to her two-year-old daughter Stormi's name, but the organisation has sought legal aid to have the application rejected.

Business Moves Consulting - which trademarked 'Stormi Couture' around the time the tot was born in 2018 - has filed an opposition to Jenner's application, claiming that it's likely to confuse their own customers.

They also added it's doubtful that the billionaire make-up mogul actually intends to use the name, writing she has "no bona fide intent to use mark in commerce for identified goods or services."

It is unknown what the star plans to use the trademark for, but the filing comes after she registered Kylie Kon and Kylie Museum as trademarks - suggesting a convention and a museum dedicated to the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul are in the works.