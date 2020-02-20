'LHHA' Star Tommie Lee Mocks Cynthia Bailey's Twerking Skill in New Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star posts the video on her Instagram account to mark her 53rd birthday, thanking her fiance Mike Hill for being her 'hype man.'

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Bailey just wanted to celebrate her birthday in peace. To mark her milestone on Wednesday, February 19, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star posted on Instagram a video of her practicing her twerking skill. But instead of receiving praises, she was trolled by people online.

In the video, the 53-year-old star had a pole to help her bust her moves. At one point, she even got down on the floor and started moving her buttocks again and slapped her butt. As Cynthia continued with her routine, her fiance Mike Hill could be heard cheering her in the background. A cameraman was also seen filming the moment, meaning that it might be included in the next season for the Bravo show.

"Birthday twerk redemption video, I think. S**t, I really tried. I think the boots helped me," she said in the caption, thanking Mike for being her "hype man."

Unlike Mike, social media users were not as hyped and mocked her instead. Some pointed that the TV personality is too old to be doing something like this, while some others ridiculed her over her skill that they deemed bad. Among those who thought the latter was "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee, who simply said, "Man what?"

Her comment immediately drew reaction from other users, with many leaving crying-laughing emojis as they thought that her reaction was savage yet funny. "Best comment ever," someone even said in replies. "She's just a TAD BIT STIFF," another said, before adding, "But A for effort & trying something new." There was also one who joked that her "friends gone hype her up like she really kill it," as another responded, "It's her birthday, Let her live sis."

On the other hand, Cynthia hasn't responded to the trolling.