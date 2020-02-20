Blueface Cautions Fellow Rappers About Danger of L.A. in the Wake of Pop Smoke's Murder

Instagram Celebrity

Blueface isn't the only one who has messages for rappers following Pop Smoke's death as Safaree Samuels urges others on Twitter to stop flaunting wealth on social media.

AceShowbiz - Blueface has some messages for fellow artists who are planning to visit Los Angeles in the wake of the tragic death of rapper Pop Smoke. The "Thotiana" spitter took to his Instagram account to caution others about the danger of California/Los Angeles and share advises how to be safe in the City of Angels.

"People think Cali/LA is beautiful sunny palm trees," Blueface wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 19. "N****s die here every single day I recommend any artist coming this way to get in touch wit the right natives just to keep up to speed."

"soon as you relax an think it's cool this way that's when they strike," he added. In a separate post, Blueface paid tribute to Pop Smoke, writing, "Rip pop smoke."

He then elaborated about what could be a wrong native to contact to when someone visited L.A. "A young immature dumb n***a might take what I said as 'checking in' and if you do tappin with a n***a who Shows any signs of power or misconception cuz you hit him when you hit him when you land then that is the WRONG native," he explained.

"I know some ppl might not be use to having a lot of money but try your best and refrain from showing it on social media," the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star continued. "Won't front like I didn't go thru that phase but I learned from it."

Hip hop community is currently mourning the death of Pop Smoke who was killed in home invasion earlier that day. the 20-year-old rapper was at his home in the Hollywood Hills, California at around 4:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 19 morning, when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into the premises. The intruders reportedly fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the hitmaker. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

According to the news outlet, the star was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have not yet been identified and remain free, after one man was arrested but later released after cops determined he was not involved. It's unclear if the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, knew the shooters.