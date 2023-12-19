 

Amanda Bynes Backtracks After 'Taking a Pause' on New Podcast Shortly Following Its Release

In a new video via social media, the former 'All That' star, who just released a new podcast, explains the reason why she changed her mind about pausing the project.

  Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes has backtracked on the future of her podcast one day after pausing the project. The 37-year-old star, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon shows "All That" and "The Amanda Show", launched "Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" on December 9, before pulling the plug over the weekend because she didn't have guests like "Drake or Post Malone" lined up.

She explained, "So maybe one day, if we are able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I'm taking a pause on it."

However, just one day later on Monday, December 18, she said in a new Instagram video, "So I wanted to post something about how I felt last night after I made a post that we were pausing the podcast. I felt really sad and I was like in a really bad mood because the podcast was something I was actually really looking forward to filming next week."

  

Amanda, who clarified in the caption that she will be "filming this Friday not next Friday," added that the project was something she was "really excited and happy about." She confirmed, "So I talked to a few friends and they all said to keep going so we're going to continue the podcast."

The "She's The Man" actress noted that she was too hasty with her decision, while her comments weren't fair on the guests she's already set up. She said, "I think that podcasts just take time to grow, to build a following, so I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests that we were looking forward to getting because you never know, we might get them in the future and the guests that we have lined up are actually really great. I'm really looking forward to filming the next episode, and that's about it."

Hours before announcing the short lived hiatus, Amanda had told TMZ she wouldn't be talking about her acting career or troubled personal life, including being in mental health treatment facilities, on the podcast. Instead, the "Easy A" actress and Paul wanted the focus to be on their guests, as they find their stories more interesting.

