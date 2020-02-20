 
 

Volleyball Player Brittany Robinson Regrets Curving NBA Star Derrick Jones Jr. in DMs

Taking to her Twitter account, the female athlete recalls turning the Miami Heat player down because she already had a boyfriend who ended up lying to her.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - If there is a time machine, Brittany Robinson might use it to try to undo a mistake she once made in the past, and that is not giving Derrick Jones Jr. a chance to date her. The volleyball player recently shared on her Twitter account that the NBA star once tried to hit on her through DM, but she ended up curving him.

Brittany claimed that the incident happened four years ago when she was still dating her ex-boyfriend. That was also the reason why she decided to turn Derrick down, and now she couldn't help but regretting her decision at the time after seeing how successful he had become. "Derrick Jones Jr. slid in my insta DMs 4 years ago and asked for my number and I didn't give it to him bc I had a boyfriend...," she said.

She went on to add, "Welp, my ex ended up being a lying piece of s**t and Derrick Jones ended up winning the NBA Dunk Contest so you could say I messed up..."

Her tweet soon garnered attention with some people not believing what she said. To prove that she was truthful, she shared a screenshot of their interaction. When Brittany told him that his son is "adorable," he replied, "Lol thank you. Your adorable too. Hey I was wondering if I could text you." In response, she said. "Haha thank you! I'm sorry, but I do have a boyfriend that I'm faithful to." Derrick didn't seem to be hurt and said, "I was just bout to ask that but OK have a beautiful night."

Another encouraged her to give it another try, but Brittany quickly shut down the idea because "he has a whole a** family now. Three kids and a wife."

