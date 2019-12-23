Stephen and Ayesha Curry Dress Up as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for Christmas

Instagram Celebrity

Dressing up as the iconic fictional characters, the couple surprises more than 500 families with food, books, games and gifts during his annual Christmas event in Oakland.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Stephen Curry (II) and Ayesha Curry have gone all out and unrecognizable as they spread some holiday cheer. Throwing their 7th annual "Christmas with the Currys" event on Saturday, December 21, the six-time NBA All-Star and his wife transformed themselves into the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

The couple reportedly spent nearly three hours to complete the make-over. Sharing the transformation process, Ayesha uploaded a series of videos as well as selfies on her Instagram Story feed. In one photo, she jokingly noted, "During glam trying to steal smooches. Doesn't he know a winged liner takes precision?"

Ayesha Curry shared her and her husband's transformation process on Instagram Story.

Stephen has also turned to the photo-sharing site to give a peek at his transformation in addition to a series of other photos capturing the finished result. "Christmas with the Currys! the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max (aka Rez). Thanks to everyone on the team that helped bring the 7th version to life," he wrote.

Hours later, the 31-year-old athlete returned to Instagram to post a number of photos from the event for underprivileged children that took place at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. "Grinch love the kids!!! Thanks again to everyone that help make this happen," he noted in the caption.

Ayesha has also expressed her joy for being able to give back. "Another year in the books! We couldn't be happier to give back to the community during this holiday season," the 30-year-old raved. "Thank you to @googlenest with their Google Assistant for being apart of this special day!"

The annual charity event itself was put together by the married couple's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. In their social media post, the foundation claimed that the pair "didn't disappoint" as they surprised 500-plus families and 2,000-plus Oakland residents with food, games, and books.

"Dressed as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, @stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry welcomed hundreds of Oakland families and provided gifts inspired by Eat, Learn and Play," the foundation continued on detailing. "THANK YOU to all the partners who made today possible!"