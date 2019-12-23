Meek Mill Treats Children Impacted by Justice System to Christmas Shopping Spree

WENN/DJDM Celebrity

Along with DJ Khaled and Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert, the 'Going Bad' hitmaker gives more than 50 children money to buy presents at the NBA Store in New York City.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper Meek Mill made Christmas come early for several families by handing out money to buy presents.

The "Going Bad" hitmaker gathered with DJ Khaled, Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert to give more than 50 children shopping sprees at the National Basketball Association (NBA) Store in New York City.

According to TMZ, Saturday's event was sponsored by REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform organisation Mill co-founded, and each child selected had had a parent incarcerated for a technical violation rather than a crime.

After the shopping spree, the group was then flown to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to watch National Football League (NFL) teams the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills play on Saturday, December 21. Owner Robert Kraft, who is another REFORM Alliance co-founder, also arranged for the lucky attendees to meet star New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.