 
 

Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay

Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay
WENN/Apega
Movie

When speaking at the For the Love of Sci-Fi convention in Manchester, England, the 'Stranger Things' actor assures that the long-awaited 'X-Men' movie will make its way to theaters in 2020.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - British actor Charlie Heaton has confirmed the long-awaited "X-Men" movie, "The New Mutants", will finally be released next year (20).

The movie, which was filmed in 2017 and stars "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams, was originally scheduled to open in April 2018, before its opening was pushed back to February this year.

But following several further delays, the film has yet to be released, and speaking at the For the Love of Sci-Fi convention in Manchester, England, the 25-year-old attributed the long delay to the Fox and Disney merger.

"It's coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago," he explained in footage posted on social media. "It's the release (date) that's been moved quite a while... We shot this a while back and it's been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney."

The "Stranger Things" star went on to tease the plot of the new film, revealing: "If you don't know, 'The New Mutants' is like an X-Men spin-off. It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It's basically like a separate bunch of mutants."

"The New Mutants", also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga, is currently slated for a 3 April release.

You can share this post!

Dakota Fanning Makes Public a Nude Picture of Herself Applying Make Up

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Dress Up as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for Christmas
Related Posts
Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay

Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay

'The New Mutants' Unleashes Terrifying First Trailer - Watch!

'The New Mutants' Unleashes Terrifying First Trailer - Watch!

'New Mutants' Cast Shares Final Set Photos as Filming Wraps

'New Mutants' Cast Shares Final Set Photos as Filming Wraps

'New Mutants' Director Unveils Bloody First Logo

'New Mutants' Director Unveils Bloody First Logo

'X-Men' Spin-Off 'New Mutants' Taps Alice Braga to Replace Rosario Dawson

'X-Men' Spin-Off 'New Mutants' Taps Alice Braga to Replace Rosario Dawson

Most Read
'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans Brand Him Racist
Movie

'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans Brand Him Racist

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Debuts Below Expectation at Box Office Amid Mixed Reviews

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Debuts Below Expectation at Box Office Amid Mixed Reviews

Jake Cannavale Describes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' as 'an Absolute Failure'

Jake Cannavale Describes 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' as 'an Absolute Failure'

Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay

Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay