Charlie Heaton Holds Fox and Disney Merger Responsible for 'The New Mutants' Delay

WENN/Apega Movie

When speaking at the For the Love of Sci-Fi convention in Manchester, England, the 'Stranger Things' actor assures that the long-awaited 'X-Men' movie will make its way to theaters in 2020.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - British actor Charlie Heaton has confirmed the long-awaited "X-Men" movie, "The New Mutants", will finally be released next year (20).

The movie, which was filmed in 2017 and stars "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams, was originally scheduled to open in April 2018, before its opening was pushed back to February this year.

But following several further delays, the film has yet to be released, and speaking at the For the Love of Sci-Fi convention in Manchester, England, the 25-year-old attributed the long delay to the Fox and Disney merger.

"It's coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago," he explained in footage posted on social media. "It's the release (date) that's been moved quite a while... We shot this a while back and it's been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney."

The "Stranger Things" star went on to tease the plot of the new film, revealing: "If you don't know, 'The New Mutants' is like an X-Men spin-off. It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It's basically like a separate bunch of mutants."

"The New Mutants", also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga, is currently slated for a 3 April release.