Cody Simpson's Sister Responds to Miley Cyrus Split Rumors After He's Seen With Playboy Model

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson recently sparked breakup rumors after the latter was photographed hanging out with another girl over the weekend. Neither of them has responded to the rumors, though Cody's sister has done it for them.

The split rumors first emerged on Saturday, December 21, when the Australian hunk was seen walking around New York City with Playboy Playmate Jordy Murray. There did not appear to be any physical interaction between them, but an Instagram post that Miley shared on the same day added fuel to the breakup speculation.

In the post, she shared a Christmas ballad that she wrote in 2015, "Sad Christmas Song". The "Malibu" singer wrote alongside the song, "Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!" She added, "If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!"

Following the speculation, Alli Simpson has reassured that Miley and Cody are still together. Speaking to Daily Mail, she said of the couple, "Yes, [they're] together for sure." Alli then explained that Jordy is just a friend, "She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan Moarthy's girlfriend of a few years. He's visiting him for a couple days."

Miley confirmed her relationship with Cody back in October, after they were seen making out during a date in Los Angeles. Despite the criticism surrounding their relationship, the couple keeps going strong and has even been rumored to be starting up a band called Bandit & Bardot. Earlier this month, Miley filed a trademark application for the name and launched a new Instagram profile under the moniker.