Idris Elba's Daughter Heading to NYU to Study Film and Television
Through a post she shared on Instagram, 17-year-old Isan Elba proudly announced that she would be joining the prestigious institution in the autumn of 2020.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba's daughter Isan is enrolling at New York University (NYU) next autumn (20).

The 17-year-old, who the Luther star shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard, took to Instagram on Friday night, December 20, to reveal she will be joining the prestigious institution this fall.

"Introducing Tisch School of the Arts' new student! I am proud to say that I will be a Film and Television Production major at NYU! #classof2024," she wrote.

In the accompanying snap, Isan can be seen wearing a grey hoodie with "NYU" in purple lettering while posing in Manhattan's Washington Square Park.

Isan, who initially planned to become an actress, recently told Glamour magazine she's now set her sights on working behind the camera, having spent time on set with her famous father.

"I really got to see all of the behind-the-scenes, like what the sound department does, the lighting department, the best boy, etc. I didn't even know what a best boy (assistant to electrical or grip staff on set) was before," she confessed. "And then getting to hang out with the producers, that was really cool. So I'm definitely thinking about being a filmmaker."

The teenager lives with her mother in Atlanta, Georgia, but maintains a close relationship with her dad, who married new wife Sabrina Dhowre back in April.

