Hilary Duff Is Simply Stunning Bride in First Photo of Backyard Wedding With Matthew Koma

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lizzie McGuire' star wears a beautiful Jenny Packham gown during her intimate nuptials and shares a photo of her and husband Matthew showing their wedding bands on Instagram Stories.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has offered a first look at her intimate backyard wedding with Matthew Koma. On Sunday, December 22, the 32-year-old actress/singer took to Instagram to share a photo from their hush-hush nuptials which took place on Saturday at the couple's home in Los Angeles, California.

"This," the "Younger" star simply captioned the picture, which features the newlyweds posing in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with "Just Married" written on the rear window. The mother of two wore a simple backless gown with a long cape by designer Jenny Packham, whom she tagged in the image.

She held a bouquet of pink roses while her blonde hair was styled in half updo. Matthew, meanwhile, wore a black suit with a matching bow tie and shiny black shoes. Posting the same photo on his own account, the singer/songwriter wrote in the caption, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

Hilary also shared a new selfie of her and Matthew as a married couple on Instagram Stories. In it, they kissed in front of bathroom mirror while showing off their gold wedding bands. She wore a bathrobe and held her phone in her right hand, while her new husband went shirtless and placed one of his hands which was holding his own phone on her waist.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma show their wedding rings.

Hilary and Matthew tied the knot on Saturday just before sunset. After they were were officially named husband and wife, the "Lizzie McGuire" star's 7-year-old son Luca took the mic to announce it's party time. "They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!' " an insider told E! News. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."

The eyewitness added, "The evening moved into a different tent for dinner and dancing and everyone seemed to have a great time. The entire night was filled with constant laughter and cheering." Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, as well as Hilary's sister Haylie Duff were among those in attendance.