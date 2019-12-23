 
 

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Spotted on Coffee Date With His Family

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Spotted on Coffee Date With His Family
The 'Hart of Dixie' alum and the former 'Saturday Night Live' star were reportedly holding hands and joined by his family while grabbing drinks at a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader might be the next Hollywood couple. Weeks after being romantically linked to one another, the former star of "The O.C." and the "It Chapter Two" actor added fuel to the swirling rumors by going on a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A photo shared by TMZ displayed the 38-year-old beauty walking closely behind the "Barry" star at a Starbucks outlet. Both of them were holding holding a cup of coffee. She was sporting a gray shirt, jacket and blue jeans, while he went with a black beanie, black sweatshirt, denim jacket and gray pants.

The outing might be an indication that the pair might be in a serious relationship since a source told TMZ that they were joined by the "Saturday Night Live" alum's family. It was also reported that they were at some point spotted holding hands.

Bilson and Hader, who worked together in a 2013 movie titled "The To Do List", sparked dating rumors for the first time back in early November. At the time, they were spotted on a date at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Neither Bilson nor Hader has commented on the dating report, but the "Hart of Dixie" actress had recently made clear of her other romance rumors. After months of speculations over her relationship status with "The Bachelor" hunk Nick Viall, she clarified to Us Weekly, "We're just friends. We've always just been friends. He's a really nice guy."

Hader, on the other hand, ended his 11 years of marriage with wife Maggie Carey back in 2017. They shared 3 children, Hannah, Harper and Hayley, together. In January 2019, he opened up in a magazine interview that he struggled to juggle between his busy filming schedule and spending time with his kids.

"I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer," he tearfully told Variety. "It was terrible. So, I'm going, 'Next summer I'm taking off.' And I'm going to spend every day with them. It's this weird thing when you're in this industry, you don't have time to be with them, and it's really, really difficult. I'm getting emotional right now talking about it."

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Spotted on Coffee Date With His Family

Rachel Bilson Denies Dating Nick Viall

Rachel Bilson Talks About Her Struggle in Co-Parenting With Hayden Christensen

Report: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split After He Flirted With Emma Roberts

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split After Nearly a Decade Together

