Halsey Gets 'Sparkly' Christmas Gift From BTS

The 'Without Me' singer is surprised with a 'really thoughtful' gift from the Bangtan Boys as they reunite backstage at the Los Angeles Jinge Ball concert.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Halsey was overjoyed when K-pop sensations BTS (Bangtan Boys) gifted her a sparkly microphone just like theirs for Christmas.

The "Without Me" hitmaker teamed up with the group for their hit "Boy With Luv", but Halsey was feeling left out when the boys all had bejewelled microphones for the performance and she didn't.

So, when they teamed up for their recent Jingle Ball performance in Los Angeles, the band made sure she felt right at home with her own customised accessory.

"They gifted me my own sparkly mic," Halsey gushed in a clip of BTS' latest "Road to Manic" web series. "It was really thoughtful and really amazing and I got to use it."

The "Closer" singer returned the gesture, and gifted each of the group a Christmas stocking, just like she does for family members.

"Every year, for my two little brothers, I make them a Christmas stocking," she gushed - although the boys seemed bemused by the gesture.

RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, laughed, "Biggest sock I've ever seen in my life!"