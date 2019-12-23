Cam Gives Birth to Baby Girl Lucy

AceShowbiz - Singer Cam and her husband Adam Weaver have welcomed their first child.
The 35-year-old country music star took to Instagram to announce she and Adam had welcomed their daughter, Lucy Marvel, on Thursday, December 19, after she underwent a c-section to solve a breech birth.
"Lucy Marvel Weaver breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now," the "Burning House" singer wrote.
Lucy is Cam and Adam's first child. The couple, who married in September 2016, announced they were expecting a Christmas baby back in October.