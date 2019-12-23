 
 

Cam Gives Birth to Baby Girl Lucy

It's early Christmas delivery for the 'Burning House' country music singer as she has welcomed her first child with husband Adam Weaver three years after their wedding.

  Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Singer Cam and her husband Adam Weaver have welcomed their first child.

The 35-year-old country music star took to Instagram to announce she and Adam had welcomed their daughter, Lucy Marvel, on Thursday, December 19, after she underwent a c-section to solve a breech birth.

"Lucy Marvel Weaver breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now," the "Burning House" singer wrote.

Lucy is Cam and Adam's first child. The couple, who married in September 2016, announced they were expecting a Christmas baby back in October.

