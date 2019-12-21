'Love and Hip Hop' Star Solo Lucci Reportedly Filming Porn Movie After Graphic Photos Leak

Instagram Celebrity

Pictures of the 'Whip It' rapper with two girls in compromising position were initially believed to be from a leaked sex tape, but now it's rumored that he may be filming an adult film.

AceShowbiz - After A$AP Rocky got his sex tape leaked, another rapper is revealed to have his own sex tape. Solo Lucci, who appeared in the 2017 season of VH1's reality show "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood", is featured in two images showing him with two girls in a compromising position.

The graphic photos, one of which surfaced earlier this week, were initially believed to be taken from a self-made sex tape. However, now people speculate that he may be filming a porn movie due to the high-quality nature of the images.

One of the photos shows Solo with two black women doing a threesome. Suspiciously, someone off the camera is seen holding a mic near the bed while another man, who seems to be another crew member, is standing nearby.

There's a rumor that the two ladies in the sex tape were his "LHH" co-stars Nikki Baby and Teairra Mari, but judging from the said photo those girls were not Nikki and Teairra. The two girls, however, indeed had a threesome with the "Whip It" rapper for season 5 storyline of the reality series.

The second picture captures the Atlanta star in a different situation with two white girls.

Solo has not responded to the leaked pictures and rumored sex tape or porn film.

Solo joined the cast of "LHH: Hollywood" in season 4 as a supporting cast member. The season chronicled his romantic struggles as he juggles his new relationship with Alexis Skyy and his obligations to his baby mama. Alexis dumped him midway through the season after he disrespected her by calling her a "pass around." He last appeared on the show in season 5.

His reality TV appearance aside, Solo launched his music career in 2012 with the track "RIP Tupac". He collaborated with Akon in 2014's track "Killaz & Drug Dillaz", which is featured on his mixtape "Life After Death". In 2015, he released the single "Whip It", and is later featured in Chris Brown's "Wrist" and Young Thug's "Special" in 2016. Most recently, he released a 15-track mixtape called "The Recipe", which came out in July.