Jameela Jamil Shares Photo From When She Had 'Wild' Eating Disorders: I Feel 'Too Fat'

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jameela Jamil has taken a trip down memory lane to a difficult period of time in her life. The actress portraying Tahani Al-Jamil on "The Good Place" has, on Friday, December 20, shared with her social media followers a photo of herself that was taken when she was battling "wild" eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

Along with the 2009 photo, the 33-year-old star tweeted, "This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day." She added, "I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s."

Jameela Jamil shared an old photo of her back when she was having body dismorphia.

In a following tweet, the former host of "Freshly Squeezed" credited Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy for helping her recover from the disorders. "The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper," she spilled.

"CBT [Cognitive Behavioral Therapy] didn't work for me personally. So if it doesn't work for you, try EMDR," the girlfriend of musician James Blake explained further. "It's free in some countries." She additionally expressed gratitude to "the brilliant 'I Weigh' community for helping my recovery."

The host of "The Misery Index" explained how she was treated and healed.

Jamil's candid admission about her painful past drew positive comments and personal stories from others sharing similar issues. Upon noticing the feedbacks, the British actress responded with another post hours later. "The replies to this make me sad that so many others felt the same way," she admitted. "But are also very sweet and open. We are in this together. X."

The star of "T4" assured fans they were not alone in this issue.

Jameela has always been vocal about mental health issues. In October, she opened up to her followers that she had attempted suicide in the past. When bringing awareness to World Mental Health Day, she confessed, "This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life. I'm so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD."