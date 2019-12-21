B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Instagram Celebrity

In the video, the 'Suge' rapper lifts his T-shirt up to show his abs and says in such a sensual tone, 'That's why you love me, ay,' before letting out moans to tease his followers.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - DaBaby is driving his fans crazy with his recent Instagram post. The "Suge" rapper treated his online followers to a seductive video of him featuring him teasing his fans as he flashed his abs to the mirror in front of him.

Donning a white tee and gray pants that went down under his waist, DaBaby sang, "I woke up like this/ I can f**k you b***h." He then lifted his shirt up, showing off his abs while his hand roamed around his own body.

"I can f**k your p***y," he continued in the clip, which was taken inside a bathroom.

Further sending his fans into frenzy, DaBaby then said in such a sensual tone, "This is how I woke up, looking better. That's why you love me, ay." He also let out moans to tease his followers.

"He's such a handsome fella," one fan commented on the video, with one other wishing him "to ruin my life." Admitting that DaBaby's voice was sexy, one user wrote, "His voice just does something."

Someone else appeared to be wanting more of the rapper's voice. "can he make a ASMR already," the person demanded. Expressing her thirst over DaBaby, one person said, "He fine asl I'll give him a baby."

And of course, people would find B. Simone's comment among others when it came to DaBaby. The comedienne/rapper/businesswoman appeared to have some messages for DaBaby as she wrote, "I already addressed this on my story… Stop playing with me Jonathan answer your phone."

This is not the first time for B. Simone to show her obsession with the rapper. After leaving some thirsty comments on social media, she finally had the chance to actually snuggle up to the rapper at a club earlier this month.

Simone, who dressed casually in a white crop top, had her arms around the rapper. Meanwhile, DaBaby put his head on her chest. The two seemed to be comfortable with the pose with Simon patting the North Carolina native's head which was still on her chest.

Prior to this, the reality TV star made headline as she sported a white traditional wedding dress complete with a veil while carrying a cardboard cut-out of DaBaby in a tux while attending Jess Hilarious' Halloween party in Atlanta. The "Girls Cruise" star also once declared that she was ready to be the step-mother of his two children.