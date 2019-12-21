 
 

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video
Instagram
Celebrity

In the video, the 'Suge' rapper lifts his T-shirt up to show his abs and says in such a sensual tone, 'That's why you love me, ay,' before letting out moans to tease his followers.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - DaBaby is driving his fans crazy with his recent Instagram post. The "Suge" rapper treated his online followers to a seductive video of him featuring him teasing his fans as he flashed his abs to the mirror in front of him.

Donning a white tee and gray pants that went down under his waist, DaBaby sang, "I woke up like this/ I can f**k you b***h." He then lifted his shirt up, showing off his abs while his hand roamed around his own body.

"I can f**k your p***y," he continued in the clip, which was taken inside a bathroom.

Further sending his fans into frenzy, DaBaby then said in such a sensual tone, "This is how I woke up, looking better. That's why you love me, ay." He also let out moans to tease his followers.

"He's such a handsome fella," one fan commented on the video, with one other wishing him "to ruin my life." Admitting that DaBaby's voice was sexy, one user wrote, "His voice just does something."

Someone else appeared to be wanting more of the rapper's voice. "can he make a ASMR already," the person demanded. Expressing her thirst over DaBaby, one person said, "He fine asl I'll give him a baby."

And of course, people would find B. Simone's comment among others when it came to DaBaby. The comedienne/rapper/businesswoman appeared to have some messages for DaBaby as she wrote, "I already addressed this on my story… Stop playing with me Jonathan answer your phone."

This is not the first time for B. Simone to show her obsession with the rapper. After leaving some thirsty comments on social media, she finally had the chance to actually snuggle up to the rapper at a club earlier this month.

Simone, who dressed casually in a white crop top, had her arms around the rapper. Meanwhile, DaBaby put his head on her chest. The two seemed to be comfortable with the pose with Simon patting the North Carolina native's head which was still on her chest.

Prior to this, the reality TV star made headline as she sported a white traditional wedding dress complete with a veil while carrying a cardboard cut-out of DaBaby in a tux while attending Jess Hilarious' Halloween party in Atlanta. The "Girls Cruise" star also once declared that she was ready to be the step-mother of his two children.

You can share this post!

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Solo Lucci Reportedly Filming Porn Movie After Graphic Photos Leak
Related Posts
B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

DaBaby Gives Fan Free Tickets to His Show After They Meet at Gas Station

DaBaby Gives Fan Free Tickets to His Show After They Meet at Gas Station

DaBaby Begs Drake for Help as He's Held by Canadian Customs

DaBaby Begs Drake for Help as He's Held by Canadian Customs

DaBaby Defended After Being Accused of Degrading White Dancer During 'SNL' Performance

DaBaby Defended After Being Accused of Degrading White Dancer During 'SNL' Performance

B. Simone Snuggling Up to DaBaby in New Clip Following Thirsty Posts

B. Simone Snuggling Up to DaBaby in New Clip Following Thirsty Posts

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out