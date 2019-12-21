 
 

Liam Payne on Harry Styles' 'SNL' Shade at Zayn Malik: It's Just A Funny Joke

WENN/Pat Denton
When asked by a fan to comment on Harry's referring to Zayn as Ringo, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker suggests that his bandmate was using humor to address the latter's departure.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has admitted he and his former One Direction bandmates all dealt with Zayn Malik's departure from the group in "different ways".

While One Direction called it quits in 2016, Zayn departed a year earlier, and Liam reflected on the turbulent time during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, December 19.

When asked about Harry Styles jokingly forgetting the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker was part of the group during his recent "Saturday Night Live" monologue, Liam suggested his pal was using humour to address the situation.

"I think it's just a funny joke at the end of the day," he said of the "Adore You" star referring to Zayn as "Ringo". "Obviously Zayn's circumstances for leaving were his own and it's a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way."

He added: "I thought it was quite funny."

Liam recently told Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show" he can't see the star ever returning to the fold for a future reunion.

"When he left, it wasn't on great terms so I don't feel like it's a thing," the "Stack It Up" star said. "If he didn't want to be here, he shouldn't be here. Which is fine."

After confessing the two haven't been in contact, he added: "We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it's fine."

