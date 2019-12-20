 
 

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree
Instagram
Celebrity

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO enlists the help of professional decorators to set up the massive tree, which is decorated with white balls and covered with fake snow.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has pulled out all the stops when it comes to her Christmas tree. While Kim Kardashian has gone unconventional for her holiday decorations, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan set up a massive tree that nearly reached the ceiling of her home and decorated it extravagantly.

On Wednesday, December 18, the cast member of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" turned to her Instagram Story feed to share a behind-the-scene look at her "Tree Day". In a series of clips, she first showed off the towering tree that has been covered with fake snow and classic string lights.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Story to show off her Christmas tree.

The 22-year-old reality star further revealed that celebrity interior designer Jeff Leatham was in charge of her mega tree's set-up. "Jeff Leatham over here making magic," she said as she panned out the video to show the florist climbing a ladder to put up ornament balls.

As for her desired decorations, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott (II) spilled in her Instagram Story video, "White ornaments this year." Showing off a number of giant white ornaments on the floor, she added, "Also have these big ones. I think I just like the small." She later put out a poll asking her fans if she should show them the final result on YouTube with "YES" and "YES" as options.

Kylie was not the only celebrity getting a giant Christmas tree this holiday season. In early December, Jennifer Garner shared with her fans her Christmas tree which stood at least twice her size. Unlike Kylie, though, the "Peppermint" star apparently made a mistake when she ordered hers.

"So, I told my kids we could go bigger, because we're in a rental house and it has a really big foyer. But then it was delivered, and I'm not sure this was the tree we picked out!" the 47-year-old spilled in a video she posted on Instagram. When the camera zoomed out to show off the tree, she playfully joked, "It's a little aggressive. Go big or go home."

You can share this post!

Angela Simmons Takes Uncle Russell's Side Amid Oprah Winfrey's Documentary

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Thanksgiving Celebration With Daughter Stormi

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Thanksgiving Celebration With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Spotted With Travis Scott at Palm Springs Casino

Kylie Jenner Spotted With Travis Scott at Palm Springs Casino

Kylie Jenner's Grandma Reveals Reason Behind Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner's Grandma Reveals Reason Behind Travis Scott Split

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal