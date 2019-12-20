Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Instagram Celebrity

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO enlists the help of professional decorators to set up the massive tree, which is decorated with white balls and covered with fake snow.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has pulled out all the stops when it comes to her Christmas tree. While Kim Kardashian has gone unconventional for her holiday decorations, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan set up a massive tree that nearly reached the ceiling of her home and decorated it extravagantly.

On Wednesday, December 18, the cast member of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" turned to her Instagram Story feed to share a behind-the-scene look at her "Tree Day". In a series of clips, she first showed off the towering tree that has been covered with fake snow and classic string lights.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Story to show off her Christmas tree.

The 22-year-old reality star further revealed that celebrity interior designer Jeff Leatham was in charge of her mega tree's set-up. "Jeff Leatham over here making magic," she said as she panned out the video to show the florist climbing a ladder to put up ornament balls.

As for her desired decorations, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott (II) spilled in her Instagram Story video, "White ornaments this year." Showing off a number of giant white ornaments on the floor, she added, "Also have these big ones. I think I just like the small." She later put out a poll asking her fans if she should show them the final result on YouTube with "YES" and "YES" as options.

Kylie was not the only celebrity getting a giant Christmas tree this holiday season. In early December, Jennifer Garner shared with her fans her Christmas tree which stood at least twice her size. Unlike Kylie, though, the "Peppermint" star apparently made a mistake when she ordered hers.

"So, I told my kids we could go bigger, because we're in a rental house and it has a really big foyer. But then it was delivered, and I'm not sure this was the tree we picked out!" the 47-year-old spilled in a video she posted on Instagram. When the camera zoomed out to show off the tree, she playfully joked, "It's a little aggressive. Go big or go home."