Antonio Brown Faces Backlash for Saying It's Okay to Beat Kids With Belt

The former New England Patriots player leaves people in shock after he posts a disturbing tweet about what kind of belt he would use to beat his child.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown isn't done with his antics. Among one of his recent bizarre tweets, the footballer shared a disturbing post that suggested he condones child abuse. The athlete tweeted on Wednesday, December 18, "If I beat my kid with a belt it better be a with loui belt ! I got beat with some cheap belts cheap smh cheap scapes."

While some people failed to understand Antonio's intention with his tweet, many have slammed the former New England Patriots player for appearing to say it's okay to beat kids with a belt. Adding his controversial remark to his already piling up issues, one commented, "Add possible child abuse to the list of things the NFL is investigating you for."

"So it's OK to beat your kids as long it's a Louis Vuitton belt?? And you wonder why you have haters," a baffled user remarked. Someone else predicted how Antonio's recent antics would affect his NFL career, "I'm convinced your career is over."

"This one will definitely get you back in the nfl!!" another sarcastically remarked, while another added. "I don't know how you make every one of your tweets worse than the last but I'm impressed." Someone else thinks that Antonio should stay away from social media, writing, "Someone take this mans phone lol matter of fact go back in time and take it before the season started....save him a ton of trouble."

Antonio was released from his $15 million contract with the New England Patriots in September after several women came with allegations of sexual and personal misconduct against the wide receiver. He has denied all allegations and is currently a free agent.

Earlier this month, he made headlines with his dispute with his former girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss after he threw shade at her. Declaring the end of their relationship, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, December 12, "No more white woman 2020." He added in a separate post, "Chelsie Kyriss Ain't mines just Baby Mama 3 so we clear @Google !!!!"

Chelsie then hit back by threatening to expose his secrets. "Oh these are the games we want to play! I have pictures to end your entire life," she wrote on Instagram Stories. She also accused the athlete of "playing victim," saying, "If only the world knew the TRUTH about you."

Later, Antonio got furious at Chelsie for showing up at his place with several police officers to pick up her stuff. At one point, the NFL star asked the cops to get her car's key while pointing at the vehicle that blocked his driveway. He also also slapped her with an eviction notice, asking her to vacate his house.