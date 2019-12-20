 
 

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Gets Birthday Gift From Younes Bendjima Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Gets Birthday Gift From Younes Bendjima Amid Reunion Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

This arrives just a few days after the former boxer helped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star celebrate her son's fifth birthday with a trip to Disneyland.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Younes Bendjima just added fuel to rumors that he and Kourtney Kardashian are giving their failed relationship another chance. Not only he helped the mother of three celebrate her youngest son Reign Disick's fifth birthday, but he also gave the little boy a very stylish present in celebration of his major milestone.

He took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Reign excitedly opening a pair of tennis shoes while sitting on the floor. In the caption of the Wednesday, December 18 post, the model wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL PRINCE."

Reign Disick got birthday present from Younes Bendjima.

Earlier this week, Younes and Kourtney went to Disneyland together to celebrate Reign's birthday that falls on December 14. The former boxer documented the fun-filled outing on Instagram Stories, sharing a series of posts at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edges and in front of a Christmas tree. Kourtney wasn't seen in any of his posts, but several onlookers claimed to witness them at the Happiest Place on Earth. Some also alleged that the two were seen kissing.

Kourtney and Younes started dating after first meeting at a bar during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, but they broke up later in summer last year. Earlier this month, they sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted looking cozy at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach. E! News additionally reported that the exes have been "low-key hanging out together at Kourtney's house," but are apparently not back together despite his wish to rekindle their romance.

"He would love to get back together with her and has expressed how much he misses her," a source said to the news outlet. "Kourtney likes being around him and they have a lot of fun together. Younes is good with the kids and things are easygoing with him. Kourtney isn't ready to be tied down, but does have feelings for Younes. They are seeing how it goes for now."

You can share this post!

Lizzo Unbothered by Tomi Lahren Twitter Spat Over Donald Trump's Impeachment

Madonna Is Unbothered With Wendy Williams' 'Grandma' Diss
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Gets Birthday Gift From Younes Bendjima Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Gets Birthday Gift From Younes Bendjima Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick's GF Sofia Richie Isn't Fit to be Her Kids' Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick's GF Sofia Richie Isn't Fit to be Her Kids' Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Cutest Plea to Santa for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Cutest Plea to Santa for Christmas

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room