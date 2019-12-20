 
 

Lizzo Unbothered by Tomi Lahren Twitter Spat Over Donald Trump's Impeachment

After exchanging fiery words with the political commentator about their different reactions to the president's impeachment, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker declares that she still has 'a great day!'

AceShowbiz - Lizzo won't let her Twitter feud with Tomi Lahren get the best of her. The rapper and the conservative political commentator recently got into a heated debate on the micro-blogging site about Donald Trump's impeachment, but the hip-hop star has revealed that it didn't even ruin her mood that day.

Like many other leftists, Lizzo rejoiced after The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night, December 18 to impeach Trump. Taking to her social media account, she mocked the president by posting, "IM[I]MENT(sic)," with a peach emoji. She added in a follow-up post, "This aged well...."

Lizzo Reacts to Donald Trump's Impeachment

Reminding the raptress that it's not the end for Trump's presidency just yet, Tomi wrote to Lizzo, "Well @realDonaldTrump is still your president. Truth hurts." The 31-year-old star then clapped back, "The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.. why don't u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he's gonna need it."

Lizzo and Tomi Lahren Get Into Twitter Spat Over Donald Trump's Impeachment

Tomi went on attacking the liberals as she responded to Lizzo's tweet, "Hatred? This whole witch hunt was fueled by hatred from the Left, from those who can't stand the fact the country is soaring under this president. You don't have to like or support @realDonaldTrump but win by voting in 2020, not attempting to nullify the 2016 election."

Lizzo and Tomi Lahren Get Into Twitter Spat Over Donald Trump's Impeachment

But the "Juice" spitter refused to prolong the argument and chose not to reply to Tomi again. She, instead, declared, "Anyways, I'm having a great day!" with a smile emoji.

Many Twitter users, meanwhile, took Lizzo's side, with one writing, "Imagine being as dusty as @TomiLahren, who was maybe relevant in like, 2015, and coming for LIZZO. I can't. Wow. It's unreal." Another posted, "Someone call Twitter, let them know Toni has been dog walked. Again," referring to a comment that rapper Cardi B once dropped on Tomi during a feud.

Meanwhile, a Republican commented, "All politicians need to learn 'how to tell the truth' instead of what makes them sound good at the time to be elected into office. It's so sad to see our great nation so divided. I only hope it don’t weaken us to the point of our own destruction. #Trump2020."

Another chimed in, "The problem with this country is people can't admit they lost. They're wasting our money on this when they know the Senate wont pass it. And they will waste more money/on it when he gets re-elected. They don't have evidence he did something wrong it's all he said she said."

