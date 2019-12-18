 
 

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her former toy boy reportedly pack on the PDA during their Disneyland date, a week after they were spotted getting cozy at a Miami nightclub.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have brought their alleged newly-rekindled romance to The Happiest Place on Earth. On Tuesday, December 17, the reality TV star and the model went on a date to Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the two were seen walking side-by-side without her children or other members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family in sight. While their PDA moment was not captured on camera, eyewitnesses say they were seen kissing.

The 40-year-old reality TV star opted for a casual look in a yellow sweater while also wearing a pair of sunglasses. The 25-year-old model, meanwhile, appeared to try to go incognito by wearing a bucket hat, but he still stood out due to his tall figure.

The allegedly reunited pair hit up Toy Story Mania and also rode the Incredicoaster. According to E! News, they were escorted throughout the theme park by an employee.

Kourtney and Younes sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted looking cozy at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Thursday, December 5. They were pictured getting close to each other, while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were standing behind the DJ booth at the club.

TMZ reported that the mother of three and her former boy toy have actually started dating again for several months, but unlike last time, they want to keep thing private now. "Things are moving slow, but they're definitely a couple," said a source to the gossip blog.

However, E! News' source claimed that their relationship was "strictly platonic." The so-called insider added, "They definitely flirt with each other and are always both giddy while around one another, but it's harmless. They are friendly and have fun when they are together and it's convenient." It's also stressed that the two "spent the entire night" together with a "group of friends." The source went on insisting, "Kourtney isn't looking to get back with Younes, she is having a good time."

You can share this post!

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Charlize Theron Waits for Right Time to Expose Famous Director Who Sexually Harassed Her

Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick's GF Sofia Richie Isn't Fit to be Her Kids' Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick's GF Sofia Richie Isn't Fit to be Her Kids' Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Cutest Plea to Santa for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Cutest Plea to Santa for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Furious at Kim and Khloe for Pressuring Her With Dating Question

Kourtney Kardashian Furious at Kim and Khloe for Pressuring Her With Dating Question

Kourtney Kardashian 'Gets Back' With Younes Bendjima After They're Seen Looking Cozy in Miami

Kourtney Kardashian 'Gets Back' With Younes Bendjima After They're Seen Looking Cozy in Miami

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb