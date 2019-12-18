Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss at Disneyland Amid Reunion Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her former toy boy reportedly pack on the PDA during their Disneyland date, a week after they were spotted getting cozy at a Miami nightclub.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have brought their alleged newly-rekindled romance to The Happiest Place on Earth. On Tuesday, December 17, the reality TV star and the model went on a date to Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the two were seen walking side-by-side without her children or other members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family in sight. While their PDA moment was not captured on camera, eyewitnesses say they were seen kissing.

The 40-year-old reality TV star opted for a casual look in a yellow sweater while also wearing a pair of sunglasses. The 25-year-old model, meanwhile, appeared to try to go incognito by wearing a bucket hat, but he still stood out due to his tall figure.

The allegedly reunited pair hit up Toy Story Mania and also rode the Incredicoaster. According to E! News, they were escorted throughout the theme park by an employee.

Kourtney and Younes sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted looking cozy at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Thursday, December 5. They were pictured getting close to each other, while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were standing behind the DJ booth at the club.

TMZ reported that the mother of three and her former boy toy have actually started dating again for several months, but unlike last time, they want to keep thing private now. "Things are moving slow, but they're definitely a couple," said a source to the gossip blog.

However, E! News' source claimed that their relationship was "strictly platonic." The so-called insider added, "They definitely flirt with each other and are always both giddy while around one another, but it's harmless. They are friendly and have fun when they are together and it's convenient." It's also stressed that the two "spent the entire night" together with a "group of friends." The source went on insisting, "Kourtney isn't looking to get back with Younes, she is having a good time."