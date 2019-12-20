 
 

Madonna Is Unbothered With Wendy Williams' 'Grandma' Diss

Madonna Is Unbothered With Wendy Williams' 'Grandma' Diss
WENN/Ian Wilson
Celebrity

In related news, her 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone is reportedly not among those who is baffled with the revelation that the Queen of Pop's dating a much younger backup dancer.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Madonna seemingly can't care less about the diss that Wendy Williams threw at her earlier this week. The TV host previously called the 61-year-old a "grandma" for allegedly dating her backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, who is 36 years her junior.

"Wendy Williams is simply being ageist and it's not okay," says a source close to the singer to HollywoodLife.com. "Madonna is constantly fighting against ageism, she's constantly getting judged for not being young enough and it's really sad and tiresome."

"In Wendy's case, it's extra sad because she's not much younger than Madonna. She should be supporting her fight against ageism, not tearing her down," adds the insider.

The source goes on saying that Madonna won't publicly responded to Wendy Williams' diss. "At the end of the day, Wendy's opinion really doesn't matter to Madonna. She's so used to people judging her, and if Wendy wants to add to the noise, so be it," the source adds.

Commenting on photos of the Queen of Pop relaxing on a hotel balcony with 25-year-old Ahlamalik, Wendy said in the December 16 episode of her talk show, "He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They're all on the same vacation and there's old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old," Wendy said. "Here's what I feel about stuff like that, because when I go out I get the side eye from young boys. But, here's the thing, it's supposed to be a one night stand, if that -- not a boyfriend."

While everyone was baffled with the revelation that Madonna's dating a much younger guy, her 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone wasn't among them. "Madonna's daughter is totally used to her dating younger men," claims a source to HollywoodLife.com. "It's not an issue for her and it's just something she accepts as 'normal' for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes' full support to be with whoever she chooses. And she gives her daughter the same respect."

"Madonna loves the woman that Lourdes is becoming," the source continues. "And Lourdes knows full well the woman her mother is and has been her whole life. They are on the same page with so many things, their relationship is very strong. They both are women that know who they are and what they want and there is a respect between them."

You can share this post!

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Gets Birthday Gift From Younes Bendjima Amid Reunion Rumors

Brad Pitt Joined by Only Three of His Kids on 56th Birthday
Related Posts
Madonna Is Unbothered With Wendy Williams' 'Grandma' Diss

Madonna Is Unbothered With Wendy Williams' 'Grandma' Diss

Madonna Sparks Toy Boy Romance Rumor With Dancer 36 Years Her Junior

Madonna Sparks Toy Boy Romance Rumor With Dancer 36 Years Her Junior

Madonna's Daughter Called 'Gross' for Taking Part in Simulated Orgy at Art Basel Show

Madonna's Daughter Called 'Gross' for Taking Part in Simulated Orgy at Art Basel Show

Madonna Gets Radical Blood Treatment After Canceling Tour Dates Over Mystery Pain

Madonna Gets Radical Blood Treatment After Canceling Tour Dates Over Mystery Pain

Madonna Blames Overwhelming Pain for Cancellation of Boston Concerts

Madonna Blames Overwhelming Pain for Cancellation of Boston Concerts

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room