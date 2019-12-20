 
 

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky Over Short Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Four months after announcing their separation, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker responds to artist Matty Mo's online quip that he plans to make 2020 the year he marries the songstress.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is poking fun at her short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth in a cheeky quip on social media.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker exchanged vows with Hemsworth at their home in Nashville, Tennessee just before Christmas last year (2018), but in August (2019), the couple announced it had separated.

"The Hunger Games" actor has since filed for divorce, while Cyrus has moved on to date singer Cody Simpson, following a brief rebound fling with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.

Her love life developments have inspired one fan, artist Matty Mo, to dream big for 2020, jokingly telling fans he plans to make it the year he marries Miley.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there."

The wish was brought to the pop star's attention and she has since left a tongue-in-cheek comment on the post, in which she mocks her own marriage split.

"It probably won't last long," she remarked. "But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."

Cyrus isn't the only one who is putting the failed union behind her - Hemsworth has recently been linked to 21-year-old model Gabriella Brooks.

The former couple started dating a decade ago, but called off its engagement in 2013, before reconciling two years later.

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Miley Cyrus Declares 'Freedom' With New Tattoo Amid Liam Hemsworth Divorce

