Mel B's Plan to Take Daughter to U.K. for Christmas Blocked by Ex-Husband

After a judge overseeing the case ruled in his favor, Stephen Belafonte tells the media that he is 'very happy' 8-year-old Madison will spend Christmas with him in Los Angeles.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B has been banned from taking her eight-year-old daughter back to her native U.K. for Christmas at the request of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls star, full name Melanie Brown, had wanted to spend the holidays in England with her kids, including Madison, but Los Angeles-based Belafonte objected to the trip, and asked for a court order to halt the singer's plans.

According to legal papers obtained by the Daily Mail, the producer voiced fears for the girl's safety, claiming Madison had been left "traumatised" by her mum the last time they were in London.

Specific details have not been released, but Belafonte's lawyer, Michael Hanasab, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas, "To have Madison travel to the U.K. right now is not in the child's best interests. (Brown) has elected to abandon this minor child and she has caused this minor child great stress."

During a hearing on Thursday, December 19, Brown's attorney, Taline Boyamian, insisted Belafonte had simply changed his mind about the trip at late notice after originally approving the vacation, but his concern was enough to convince the judge to rule in his favour.

"I'm not going to put this kid in harm's way," Judge Juhas declared.

The "Wannabe" hitmaker, who was not present for the court date, had been due to arrive in L.A. to pick up Madison and her oldest daughter, Phoenix, before jetting to the U.K.

After the ruling, Belafonte told DailyMail.com, "I'm very happy that Madison will spend Christmas with me here in Los Angeles. It'll be special - but then, every day is special with my daughter."

It's the latest legal dispute between the exes, whose 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2017 after the pop star accused Belafonte of domestic abuse - claims he firmly denied.

They have continued to battle over custody issues, despite previously agreeing to split their time with Madison last year (18).

In addition to Phoenix and Madison, Brown is also mum to Angel, her 12-year-old daughter with comedian Eddie Murphy.