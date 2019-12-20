 
 

Mel B's Plan to Take Daughter to U.K. for Christmas Blocked by Ex-Husband

Mel B's Plan to Take Daughter to U.K. for Christmas Blocked by Ex-Husband
Instagram
Celebrity

After a judge overseeing the case ruled in his favor, Stephen Belafonte tells the media that he is 'very happy' 8-year-old Madison will spend Christmas with him in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B has been banned from taking her eight-year-old daughter back to her native U.K. for Christmas at the request of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls star, full name Melanie Brown, had wanted to spend the holidays in England with her kids, including Madison, but Los Angeles-based Belafonte objected to the trip, and asked for a court order to halt the singer's plans.

According to legal papers obtained by the Daily Mail, the producer voiced fears for the girl's safety, claiming Madison had been left "traumatised" by her mum the last time they were in London.

Specific details have not been released, but Belafonte's lawyer, Michael Hanasab, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas, "To have Madison travel to the U.K. right now is not in the child's best interests. (Brown) has elected to abandon this minor child and she has caused this minor child great stress."

During a hearing on Thursday, December 19, Brown's attorney, Taline Boyamian, insisted Belafonte had simply changed his mind about the trip at late notice after originally approving the vacation, but his concern was enough to convince the judge to rule in his favour.

"I'm not going to put this kid in harm's way," Judge Juhas declared.

The "Wannabe" hitmaker, who was not present for the court date, had been due to arrive in L.A. to pick up Madison and her oldest daughter, Phoenix, before jetting to the U.K.

After the ruling, Belafonte told DailyMail.com, "I'm very happy that Madison will spend Christmas with me here in Los Angeles. It'll be special - but then, every day is special with my daughter."

It's the latest legal dispute between the exes, whose 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2017 after the pop star accused Belafonte of domestic abuse - claims he firmly denied.

They have continued to battle over custody issues, despite previously agreeing to split their time with Madison last year (18).

In addition to Phoenix and Madison, Brown is also mum to Angel, her 12-year-old daughter with comedian Eddie Murphy.

You can share this post!

Noah Cyrus Credits Manager for a Shift in Her Battle With Depression

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky Over Short Marriage to Liam Hemsworth
Related Posts
Mel B's Plan to Take Daughter to U.K. for Christmas Blocked by Ex-Husband

Mel B's Plan to Take Daughter to U.K. for Christmas Blocked by Ex-Husband

Mel B Will Take Potential Sexual Partners to STD Clinic

Mel B Will Take Potential Sexual Partners to STD Clinic

Mel B Blames Lack of Help for Those Suffering PTSD in the Suicide of Her Bodyguard

Mel B Blames Lack of Help for Those Suffering PTSD in the Suicide of Her Bodyguard

Mel B Pays $1.8M to End Defamation Battle With Former Nanny

Mel B Pays $1.8M to End Defamation Battle With Former Nanny

Mel B Claims to Have Exhausted All Sources of Income as Reason to Relocate Back to U.K.

Mel B Claims to Have Exhausted All Sources of Income as Reason to Relocate Back to U.K.

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room