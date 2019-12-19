 
 

BTS Hopes to Inspire Young People to 'Embrace Clean Energy' With Formula E

Celebrity

Tapped as the global brand ambassadors of the racing series, the South Korean heartthrobs will work with officials at the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to promote the emission-free championship.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - K-pop superstars BTS (Bangtan Boys) are championing electric cars by signing on as ambassadors for the Formula E racing series.

The "Boy with Luv" hitmakers will work with officials at the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to promote the emission-free championship.

In a statement, FIA bosses write: "With air pollution presenting the single largest environmental risk to human health today and causing more deaths each year than smoking cigarettes, both Formula E and BTS hope to inspire the next generation and millions of young fans to embrace clean energy and become future drivers of electric vehicles."

Formula E was first established in 2011, with the first championship series taking place in Beijing, China in 2014.

The eco-friendly races have since attracted a number of stars, including environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Diane Kruger, reports the New York Post.

