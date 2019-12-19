'Harry Potter' Cast Reunite to Give Fans Best Christmas Present - See the Pic

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Christmas has come early for "Harry Potter" fans. Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis have had a mini reunion recently, and decided to share moments from the get-together with the world.

On Wednesday, December 18, each of the five stars of the popular film franchise made use of their individual Instagram account to let out photos of them together. Emma and Tom were the first to put out the pictures. The actress famous as Hermione Granger went with a black and white selection, while her co-star posted one in colors and another monochrome shot.

Along with her photo, Emma wrote a simple note, "Merry Christmas from us." Tom, on the other hand, went more specific in his caption. "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin," the Draco Malfoy depicter teased.

Sharing the same photo Emma shared were two of her female co-stars, Bonnie and Evanna. The 28-year-old actress who portrayed Ginny Weasley captioned hers, "time turning," while her co-star who tackled the role of Luna Lovegood jokingly gushed in hers, "AS IF I'm not going to repost this."

The last one from the bunch to treat fans with the reunion photo was Matthew. Uploading similar photo to that of Tom's debate snap but in full colors, the Neville Longbottom depicter wrote, "Roses between two thorns..."

This mini reunion came a few months after Emma and Tom had their own little get-together. Back in mid-August, the "Origin" actor made public a photo of him teaching the "Little Women" actress how to play guitar while they were in South Africa. "Quick learner x," he wrote alongside the pic which sparked romance speculations.

In mid-November, their co-star Rupert Grint weighed in on the closeness of the two. "There was always something," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There was a little bit of a spark." Still, he was quick to add, "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."