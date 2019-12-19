Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Photo of Her Squad: 'Lightest to Darkest'

Instagram Celebrity

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - It's been a few days since Sean "P. Diddy" Combs held his 50th birthday party at his Beverly Hills mansion, but Kim Kardashian apparently still has many photos that she has yet to share on social media. On Wednesday, December 18, the makeup and fashion mogul posted on Instagram a couple of photos from the bash, and one image successfully caught a lot of people's attention.

In the photo, Kim and husband Kanye West were posing with the likes of Dr. Dre, Interscope's CEO Jimmy Iovine and columnist Stephanie Sheperd. The image looked normal at first, until people pointed out the men were lining up from the one who has the lightest skin to the one who has the darkest skin. Many found this funny and couldn't help but make fun of it.

One commented, "Wtf it look like it getting lighter to darker," as some compared it to foundation shades. "The gradient has me SCREAMING," another said. "Is it the light? Or were the big homies told to sit in formation? From light being Dr Phil to Dark Uncle Ye?" someone wondered, while one other was convinced that Kanye was the one who "arranged this gradation." One person quipped, "I swear they color coded this."

"The got them lined up in an OMBRE," an individual commented. "The spectrum gets darker as you go," someone else joked. There was also one person who said, "This is how every start of game be like when adjusting the brightness."

Kim and Kanye were among the attendees at Diddy's birthday party, along with the likes of Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Cardi B and Offset, as well as Kylie Jenner. There, the "Follow God" rapper posed for a photo with Hov and even shook hands with him after their longtime feud.