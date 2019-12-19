 
 

Videos: Marc Anthony's Luxury Yacht Sinks After Catching Fire in Miami

The 'You Sang to Me' singer's 120-foot boat 'Seas the Day' capsizes after firefighters battle the blaze while it's docked in Island Gardens Superyacht Marina.

  Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - If Marc Anthony's new year's eve plan includes sailing on his boat, then he may have to find an alternative. The singer's luxury yacht "Seas the Day" has been destroyed after it caught fire in Miami on Wednesday night, December 18.

The huge vessel was engulfed in flames while it was at a dock in Island Gardens Superyacht Marina next to the MacArthur Causeway. The Miami Fire Department was called to the scene just before 9 P.M. and about 45 firefighters battled the blaze before getting it under control.

Miami Fire Rescue Cpt. Ignatius Carroll said while they were still fighting the fire, "It's still a very active scene right now. Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well."

Footage from the scene shows the 120-foot boat eventually sinking into the water while smoke was still emitting from its deck.

It's currently unknown what caused the fire. Marc was not aboard the boat when the incident happened, but six or seven crew members who were on board were evacuated safely and no one was injured in the incident, according to WSVN. It doesn't appear any other boats were caught in the flames.

Ata Bayrakrtar, a family member of the marina's owners, said to 7News of the incident, "It's sad... For us, as the marina and for the boat themselves, firstly, it's important for people's lives, but obviously then for the boat and for everyone's safety, so right now, everything is under control."

The yacht, which is valued at around $7 million, features 5 cabins and sleeps 12 people with amenities that include a BBQ, satellite TV, wifi, a jacuzzi and docking stations for multiple jet skis. Marc has partied on the boat with his celebrity friends over the years.

The boat was reportedly for sale earlier this year, but the "No Me Ames" crooner reportedly is still the owner of the vessel. He has not addressed the incident on his social media account.

