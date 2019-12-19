 
 

Megan Thee Stallion on Attending College Despite Success: School and Music Were Both My Plan As

Megan Thee Stallion on Attending College Despite Success: School and Music Were Both My Plan As
Making it clear that she's not done chasing her dreams, the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress says, 'I just want to keep working harder and I guess get more successful.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion won't let fame get in her way to obtain a college degree. Even though she has gained success with such tracks as "Big Ole Freak" and "Hot Girl Summer," the 24-year-old rapper made sure she is still attending Texas Southern University on a regular basis.

When interviewed at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on December 7, the 5'10" MC told HollywoodLife why it is important for her to complete her education. "School and my music were, like I said, both of my plan As. So I've got to see it through," she pointed out.

Besides, the Houston native has other motivations to finish her study, presumably in health administration. "My grandmother was a teacher, and I started when my mom was alive and I feel like I definitely got to see it through," she spelled it out.

Megan additionally insisted she has yet to reach her goal in life. "I mean, I just want to keep working harder and I guess get more successful," she explained. "Everybody keeps asking me like, 'How do you feel?' And about what's next. And I'm like, 'I don't even feel like I'm where I want to be.' So I just want to keep working harder."

Despite her determination, Megan has had moment of difficulties in juggling between her study and her career. In early December, she turned to Twitter to share her stress over one paper assignment. "I got a 6 page research paper due tonight and a mf photoshoot today," she tweeted. "Let's see how this turned out."

Back in late 2018, the raptress opened up to Billboard how her rising career started to be a hurdle in her study. "I'm still in school and at first, I'm not going to lie, it was kind of easy, because I wasn't so booked. I only have to go to school two days out of the week, but I'm there all day long," she spilled. "But now that I have something to do almost every day, it is pretty difficult."

