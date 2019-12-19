 
 

Ian Ziering Demands Ex-Wife to Find A Job Post-Divorce

Responding to Erin's divorce filing, the 'BH90210' actor notes that he has no problem providing her with spousal support only if it is for 'a limited period of time.'

AceShowbiz - Actor Ian Ziering is urging his estranged wife Erin to find a job because he is only willing to pay spousal support for a limited time.

The "Sharknado" star announced his separation from Erin in October after nine-and-a-half years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in early November.

In her petition, she asked to be granted spousal support - a request Ziering has no problem with, as long as the figure is "reasonable" and only for "a limited period of time".

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 55-year-old is also seeking "an order that (Erin) become self-supporting".

Meanwhile, he wants the judge overseeing their case to hand him joint legal and physical custody of their two young daughters, eight-year-old Mia and Penna, six, challenging Erin's initial demand for sole physical custody.

The exes, who wed in May, 2010, also disagree on their date of separation - Erin listed 31 October, while Ziering claims they actually called it quits on 14 October.

The marriage was Ziering's second - he was previously wed to former Playboy model Nikki Schieler from 1997 until 2002.

