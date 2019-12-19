Rich the Kid Accused of Cheating on GF as He Apologizes for Shoving Her on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The 'World Is Yours' rapper allegedly made a trip to Las Vegas to meet his side chick after he bought a gift for his girlfriend and baby mama Tori Brixx.

AceShowbiz - Rich the Kid allegedly cheated on his girlfriend and baby mama Tori Brixx. Rumor has it, the rapper messed around with another woman in September. The 27-year-old hip-hop artist reportedly contacted the woman and made a plan to meet her in Las Vegas while he was in DC buying a gift for the mother of his youngest son.

"While he was buying her (TORI) a Rolex watch in dc is when he was texting the other girl. that's when they made plans to link up in Vegas …and they did," a source spilled the tea via text. He was additionally labelled a serial cheater as the source claimed it's not the first time the rap star hooked up with another woman behind Tori's back.

The hip-hop star issued a public apology to Tori, but it had nothing to do with the cheating rumors. He apologized for shoving her during an argument captured on Instagram Live. Posting a PDA picture from the American Music Awards red carpet back in November, the rap star said he regretted the misconduct he displayed towards her.

"My life is everything with you & nothing without," he wrote. "I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women I dreams of & the best mother to our child."

The couple was bickering on Instagram Live over the weekend. He was facing the camera with a stack of cash on his hand seemingly ready to flex his money to his followers when Tori interrupted him by telling him to turn off his music. Annoyed, he said, "shut the f**k up," before later shoving her into a room and slamming the door shut.

Now the couple is back on good terms. They recently enjoyed a snow vacation together and shared pictures and videos of their snowboarding on Instagram. They also took their child with them.

Rich the Kid, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, started dating Tori Brixx in 2018 following his separation from his then-wife Antonette Willis who accused him of cheating and abusing her. The former couple shares two children together.