Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lewis Capaldi turned down the chance to collaborate with Camila Cabello, for fear her fame would overshadow his music.

The Scottish singer surprised record company chiefs with the success of his track "Someone You Loved", with bosses suggesting he added a big name like Camila, who is a fan and covered the track for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, to a new version to boost its sales.

However, Lewis turned down the chance to work with Camila, or other big U.S. artists, as he feared that Americans would think it was their song rather than his.

"But I said, 'No, I'd rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature' because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else's song," he told Music Week magazine.

"Say f**king Camila Cabello did a version of it people would go, 'Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?"

However, the track reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 under its own steam in October - success that has utterly stunned the 23-year-old.

"I was just a bit like, 'F**king hell, that's something," he explains. "You look at the people who've got one and just being a part of that group of people is f**king wild. Then you look at the Top 10 in America and it's Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber... it's so mental.

"Someone You Loved was number one a year from the week it came out, which is crazy and it will never ­happen again."