 
 

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame
Instagram/Instar/Avalon
Music

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker turns down an offer to collaborate with the 'Havana' singer because he's afraid her popularity will overshadow his music.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lewis Capaldi turned down the chance to collaborate with Camila Cabello, for fear her fame would overshadow his music.

The Scottish singer surprised record company chiefs with the success of his track "Someone You Loved", with bosses suggesting he added a big name like Camila, who is a fan and covered the track for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, to a new version to boost its sales.

However, Lewis turned down the chance to work with Camila, or other big U.S. artists, as he feared that Americans would think it was their song rather than his.

"But I said, 'No, I'd rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature' because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else's song," he told Music Week magazine.

"Say f**king Camila Cabello did a version of it people would go, 'Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?"

However, the track reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 under its own steam in October - success that has utterly stunned the 23-year-old.

"I was just a bit like, 'F**king hell, that's something," he explains. "You look at the people who've got one and just being a part of that group of people is f**king wild. Then you look at the Top 10 in America and it's Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber... it's so mental.

"Someone You Loved was number one a year from the week it came out, which is crazy and it will never ­happen again."

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors
Related Posts
Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Brings Edinburgh Concert to a Halt When Balcony Brawl Breaks Out

Lewis Capaldi Brings Edinburgh Concert to a Halt When Balcony Brawl Breaks Out

Lewis Capaldi Collects Double Wins at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

Lewis Capaldi Collects Double Wins at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

Lewis Capaldi Has No Luck on Tinder Despite 'Swiping His Fingers to the Bone'

Lewis Capaldi Has No Luck on Tinder Despite 'Swiping His Fingers to the Bone'

Artist of the Week: Lewis Capaldi

Artist of the Week: Lewis Capaldi

Most Read
50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef
Music

50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Jingle Ball Performance in Boston

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Jingle Ball Performance in Boston

Artist of the Week: Mariah Carey

Artist of the Week: Mariah Carey

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Chance The Rapper 'Deeply Sorry' for Officially Canceling 2020 Tour

Chance The Rapper 'Deeply Sorry' for Officially Canceling 2020 Tour

Roddy Ricch Tops Billboard 200 for First Time, Juice WRLD's Albums Return to Top 10 After Death

Roddy Ricch Tops Billboard 200 for First Time, Juice WRLD's Albums Return to Top 10 After Death

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers Following Josh Klinghoffer Departure

John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers Following Josh Klinghoffer Departure

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD