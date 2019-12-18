Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

FOX TV

The showrunner confirms Jamal Lyon's return to the television series is 'being discussed' after the character was written out following the actor's legal debacle.

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett's potential return to "Empire" for the finale of the hit U.S. TV show is "being discussed," the programme's showrunner has revealed.

The actor played Jamal Lyon on the programme, but was written out of the final two episodes of season five after being arrested amid claims he filed a false police report alleging he was the victim of a hate crime.

The series will be coming to an end after the sixth and final season, concludes next year, and producer Brett Mahoney told TV Line that Jussie could be making a comeback as the show draws to an end.

However, he was quick to insist that there has "been no decision made" once and for all about a potential Jamal return.

"It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him," Mahoney said. "It's fair to say it's being discussed, but there's no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made."

The showrunner's admission comes after Jussie's former co-star Vivica A. Fox also suggested her pal could be returning to the series.

Speaking about creator Lee Daniels' decision to cut Jussie out of "Empire", Vivica told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" last month, "That was tough. He's family. He's always gonna be family. Love him to death. But there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances."

Insisting she's "of course" still in touch with the actor, Vivica added, "I love him. And who knows? Don't count him out. Y'all may see him."

When Andy asked "On Empire?" the screen star responded with a coy fluttering of her eyelashes.