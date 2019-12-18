 
 

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'
FOX
TV

The showrunner confirms Jamal Lyon's return to the television series is 'being discussed' after the character was written out following the actor's legal debacle.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett's potential return to "Empire" for the finale of the hit U.S. TV show is "being discussed," the programme's showrunner has revealed.

The actor played Jamal Lyon on the programme, but was written out of the final two episodes of season five after being arrested amid claims he filed a false police report alleging he was the victim of a hate crime.

The series will be coming to an end after the sixth and final season, concludes next year, and producer Brett Mahoney told TV Line that Jussie could be making a comeback as the show draws to an end.

However, he was quick to insist that there has "been no decision made" once and for all about a potential Jamal return.

"It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him," Mahoney said. "It's fair to say it's being discussed, but there's no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made."

The showrunner's admission comes after Jussie's former co-star Vivica A. Fox also suggested her pal could be returning to the series.

Speaking about creator Lee Daniels' decision to cut Jussie out of "Empire", Vivica told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" last month, "That was tough. He's family. He's always gonna be family. Love him to death. But there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances."

Insisting she's "of course" still in touch with the actor, Vivica added, "I love him. And who knows? Don't count him out. Y'all may see him."

When Andy asked "On Empire?" the screen star responded with a coy fluttering of her eyelashes.

You can share this post!

'Rise of Skywalker' Screened for Thousands of Troops Ahead of Theatre Release

Kanye West Announces Second Opera Show 'Mary' in New York
Related Posts
Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Vivica A. Fox Gets Coy About Jussie Smollett's Possible Cameo in Final Season of 'Empire'

Vivica A. Fox Gets Coy About Jussie Smollett's Possible Cameo in Final Season of 'Empire'

Terrence Howard to Retire From Acting After 'Empire'

Terrence Howard to Retire From Acting After 'Empire'

'Empire' Sets Up New Season Shooting at Location of Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attack

'Empire' Sets Up New Season Shooting at Location of Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attack

Taye Diggs Wants 'Empire' Bosses to Bring Jussie Smollett Back for Final Season

Taye Diggs Wants 'Empire' Bosses to Bring Jussie Smollett Back for Final Season

Most Read
Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'
TV

Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'90 Day Fiance': Robert and Anny Go for Apartment Hunting in Vain

'90 Day Fiance': Robert and Anny Go for Apartment Hunting in Vain

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'